Death Notices Sunday 10th May, 2020

Ita Hoare nee Griffiths

Brierfield, Moylough. Mass for Ita Hoare will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12:30. Private funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on Zoom, with code available on RIP.ie

Thomas also known as Dodie O’Brien

Barnaboy, Turloughmore, Athenry. Mass will take place privately in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh, on Tuesday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery. Memorial mass for Dodie O’ Brien will be held at a later date.

Timothy Connolly

Killeely-more, Kilcolgan. Funeral mass for Timothy Connolly will take place privately, on Tuesday at 12. Family flowers only, by request.

Ellie Burke

Bridge Street, Athenry and formerly of Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo. Private mass and burial will take place in Tourmakeady, tomorrow Monday. Memorial mass for Ellie Burke will be held at a later date.

Gerard Keating

Blaine, Athenry. Mass for Gerard Keating will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 11:30, for family only. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Cardiac Care Unit University Hospital Galway.

Dennis Murphy, Glann Road

Oughterard and formerly of Booterstown, Co. Dublin. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Dennis Murphy will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Br. Kevin Cappuchin Day Services.

Agnes Flannery

Ballykeeran, Bullaun, Loughrea. Mass for Agnes Flannery will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Katie Faherty nee Conneely

Caiseal Geal Nursing Home, Castlegar and Melody’s Court, Renmore and formerly of Chicago, USA and Inis Oirr. A private funeral service will take place at the graveside. Memorial mass for Katie Faherty will be held at a later date.

Francis Walshe

Creagh, Ballinalsoe and formerly of Pollnabrone, Menlough. Mass for Francis Walshe will take place privately, tomorrow Monday. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Brigid also known as Dolly Cahill

Parke, Corrandulla. Mass for Dolly Cahill will take place privately, today at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Patricia also known as Trish Spain nee Horan

Esker via Banagher and formerly of Cloghan, Co. Offaly. Mass for Trish Spain will take place privately, today at 12 in St Francis’ Church Meelick. Funeral afterwards to Cloghan Cemetery, via Eyrecourt.

Teresa O’Loughlin nee Maher

Fahy Gardens, Loughrea. Mass for Teresa O’Loughlin will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online at loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea.

Sr. Marie Bernadette Lohan nee Maureen Lohan

Convent of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Creggs. Mass for Sr. Marie Bernadette Lohan will take place privately, today at 2 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea.

Joseph also known as Haslam Murray

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Mass for Haslam Murray will take place privately today in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Jack Kenny

Clonburren, Oldtown, Athlone, Co.Roscommon. Mass for John Jack Kenny will take place privately, today in St. Marys Church, Moore. Private funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery.