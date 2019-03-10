Death Notices Sunday 10th March, 2019

James also known as Jimmy Lyons

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Jimmy Lyons on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killure Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Children’s Liver Disease Ireland and Cancer Care West.

Marian Hegarty

45 Tudor Lawn and formerly of Greenfields, Newcastle. Reposing at her home, 45 Tudor Lawn, Newcastle tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to Galway Cathedral for mass for Marian Hegarty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tommy Sullivan

Moneymore, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of Oranmore Church tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Oranmore Church. Mass for Tommy Sullivan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Church. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Brother Rembert Martin Brennan

Partician Brothers, Kingston and formerly of Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Reposing at Patrician Monastery, Kingston tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Removal on Tuesday to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for mass for Brother Rembert Martin Brennan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Ita Owens nee O’Kelly

Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Ita Owens tomorrow Monday at 12. Private cremation to follow.

Annie Duffy nee Larkin

Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her son Dermot and Mary’s residence, Chapel Lane, Eyrecourt, today from 3 until 8. Mass for Annie Duffy tomorrow Monday at 12 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Patsy Hanrahan

Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor today from 4.30 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor, for mass for Patsy Hanrahan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Mollie Wood nee Hughes

Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballinlass, Mountbellew and Bristol, England. Mass for Mollie Wood today at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dean Brown

Lagan Bank Road, Belfast and Carraig Geal, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today from mass for Dean Brown at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.