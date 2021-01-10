Death Notices Sunday 10th January 2021

print

Bridie Madden nee Flanagan

Elm Court, Tuam. Mass for Bridie Madden will take place privately on Tuesday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio. House private, by request.

Kathleen Carter nee Flanagan

London and formerly of Marley, Tuam. Mass for Kathleen Carter will take place privately tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the parish radio. House private, by request.

Paul Byrnes

Raford, Kiltullagh, Athenry and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasoe. Funeral cortege will leave Raford, Kiltullagh tomorrow Monday morning to arrive at St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh, for private mass for Paul Byrnes at 11, for family only. Cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

Mary Duffy nee Boyle

Trasternagh, Moylough and formerly of Derrynagran. Mass for Mary Duffy will take place privately, tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Fr. Michael Heagney

Esker Monastry, Athenry and formerly of Portumna. Mass for Fr. Michael Heagney will take place privately, today at 11 in Esker Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The Community Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on redemptoristsesker.ie

Margaret Morrissey nee Bermingham

Deerpark, Athenry and formerly of Caherhenryhoe, Loughrea. Reposing privately at her home today. Removal tomorrow Monday at 11 to The Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for private mass for Margaret Morrissey at 11:30, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.