Death Notices Sunday 10th February, 2019

Peter Burke

Lecarrow, Athenry. Reposing at his home tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Athenry on Tuesday at 11.15 for mass for Peter Burke at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Patrick also known as Padraic Payne

Rosslodge, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church (Corner Chapel). Mass for Padraic Payne tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Margaret Canny nee Corley

Carranthomas, Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal from her home tomorrow Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns to arrive for mass for Margaret Canny at 11. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. House strictly private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Tom also known as Tommy Garvey

Coose Hill, Coose, Whitegate. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Tommy Garvey tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Douras Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital.

Annmarie Broderick nee Murray

Keekill, Headford and formerly of Salthill Hotel and Cregg Castle. Burial today at 1:30 in Old Cregg Cemetery in the grounds of Cregg Castle, Currandulla. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Linnane

Killomoran, Gort. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin today for mass for Patrick Linnane at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.