Death Notices Saturday 9th November, 2019

Ita Rooney nee McInerney

Deerpark, Athenry. Private reposal at her home today. Reposing again tomorrow Sunday in Kiltullagh Church from 12:15 followed by mass for Ita Rooney at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Sr Anne Flynn

L.S.U Wales and formerly of Mount Carmel Road, Loughrea. Mass for Sr Anne Flynn in the Carmelite Abbey Loughrea today at 11.

Mary Cunningham

Togher, Tuam. Mass for Mary today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Care, UHG.