Death Notices Saturday 9th May, 2020

Katie Faherty nee Conneely

Caiseal Geal Nursing Home, Castlegar and Melody’s Court, Renmore and formerly of Chicago, USA and Inis Oirr. A private funeral service will take place at the graveside. Memorial mass for Katie Faherty will be held at a later date.

Francis Walshe, Creagh

Ballinalsoe and formerly of Pollnabrone, Menlough. Mass for Francis Walshe will take place privately on Monday. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Brigid also known as Dolly Cahill

Parke, Corrandulla. Mass for Dolly Cahill will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Patricia also known as Trish Spain nee Horan

Esker via Banagher and formerly of Cloghan, Co. Offaly. Mass for Trish Spain will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St Francis’ Church Meelick. Funeral afterwards to Cloghan Cemetery, via Eyrecourt.

Teresa O’Loughlin nee Maher

Fahy Gardens, Loughrea. Mass for Teresa O’Loughlin will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online at loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea.

Sr. Marie Bernadette Lohan nee Maureen Lohan

Convent of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Creggs. Mass for Sr. Marie Bernadette Lohan will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to the Convent Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea.

Joseph also known as Haslam Murray

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Mass for Haslam Murray will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

John Jack Kenny

Clonburren, Oldtown, Athlone, Co.Roscommon. Mass for John Jack Kenny will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday in St. Marys Church, Moore. Private funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery.

Madeline Tierney nee Mahon

Ard Mhuire, Ballinasloe and formerly of Loorha, Co. Tipperary. Mass for Madeline Tierney will take place privately, today in St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Private funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.