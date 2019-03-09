Death Notices Saturday 9th March, 2019

Patrick also known as Patsy Hanrahan

Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor tomorrow Sunday from 4.30 until 7. Private removal on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor, for mass for Patsy Hanrahan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Mollie Wood nee Hughes

Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballinlass, Mountbellew and Bristol, England. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Mollie Wood on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dean Brown

Lagan Bank Road, Belfast and Carraig Geal, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from mass for Dean Brown at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.