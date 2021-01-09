Death Notices Saturday 9th January 2021

print

Fr. Michael Heagney

Esker Monastry, Athenry and formerly of Portumna. Mass for Fr. Michael Heagney will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 11 in Esker Church, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The Community Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on redemptoristsesker.ie

Margaret Morrissey nee Bermingham

Deerpark, Athenry and formerly of Caherhenryhoe, Loughrea. Reposing privately at her home today and tomorrow Sunday. Removal on Monday at 11 to The Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for private mass for Margaret Morrissey at 11:30, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

Patrick also known as Paddy Delaney

Monard, Turloughmore. Mass for Paddy Delaney will take place privately today at 1 in The Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donation, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tommie Keane

Roo, Craughwell and formerly of Shefield, England. Mass for Tommie Keane will take place privately today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Colman’s Craughwell webcam.