Death Notices Saturday 9th February, 2019

Elizabeth also known as Betty Lynch nee Burke

Michael Collins Road, Mervue and formerly of Clanper Park, Athenry. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Betty Lynch on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

John Joe Melody

Ballyloughane, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for John Joe Melody on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Annmarie Broderick nee Murray

Keekill, Headford and formerly of Salthill Hotel and Cregg Castle. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford today from 4 until 6. Private removal at 7 to her home in Keekill. Burial tomorrow Sunday at 1:30 in Old Cregg Cemetery in the grounds of Cregg Castle, Currandulla. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Theresa Nolan nee Flaherty

Gort and formerly of Oughtmama, Bell Harbour, Co. Clare. Reposing at her brother Michael’s house in Oughtmama, Bell Harbour this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Theresa Nolan tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, New Quay. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UCHG,

Marzena Kotowska

Danesfort Court, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal for cremation to follow.

Patrick Linnane

Killomoran, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin tomorrow Sunday for mass for Patrick Linnane at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Stephen Conroy

Grenwich, England and formerly of Tiernakill, Maam. Mass for Stephen Conroy today at 12:30 in Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery, Maam.