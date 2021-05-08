Death Notices Saturday 8th May 2021

print

Anne Cullinane nee Kelly

West Winds, Raheen, Athenry. Reposing privately at her homes. Removal on Monday at 1:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Anne Cullinane at 2. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to “Our Lady’s Well Committee” care of Gardiner’s Funeral Directors.

Peadar Burke

Coole, Gort. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan tomorrow Sunday for mass for Peadar Burke at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the Gort Parish Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Michael Ward

67 Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Removal from Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today at 10:30 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for private family mass for Michael Ward at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Gerard Matthews

Crestwood, Coolough Road and formerly of Eyre Street and High Wycombe, U.K. Mass for Gerard Matthews will take place today at 11 in the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass will be streamed live online on https://youtu.be/vQ1PUloo06k. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.