Mary Patterson nee Moran

Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Mary Patterson tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Helen Biggins

London and formerly of Headford. Mass for Helen Biggins today at 12 in St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.