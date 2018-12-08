Death Notices Saturday 8th December, 2018.

Dennis Molloy

Castlepark, Ballybane. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to adjacent church. Mass for Dennis Molloy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private, by request.

Rita Carr nee Larkin

Kilnahown, Aughrim. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 3 until 7. Mass for Rita Carr tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Aughrim Church. Funeral afterwards to Clontuskert Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or East and Midlands Cancer Support, Ballinasloe.

Michael also known as Mickey Donohue

Dolphin Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday for mass for Mickey Donohue at 12. Funeral afterwards to The Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Elizabeth also known as Betty Forde nee Robinson

Ballingarry, Kilchreest, Loughrea and formerly of Shangarry. Mass for Betty Forde today at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kilchreest. Family flowers only, by request.

Maura McDaid nee Kelly

Aileach, 2 Caheronaun Park, Loughrea. Mass for Maura McDaid this afternoon at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. . Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea.