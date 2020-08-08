Death Notices Saturday 8th August, 2020

Joe Nestor

Barefield, Ennis, Clare and formerly of Ardskeamore, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Joe Nestor will take place tomorrow Sunday at 3 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Patrick John also known as Pa John Conneely

Pollnagrough, Athenry. Private reposal at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry today from 12, for family and friends. Removal at 1:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Pa John Conneely at 2. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Olivia Coffey nee Doyle

Corribview, Lumnaigh, Corrandulla. Private removal from her home today to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Kilcoona Corner Chapel, Headford for private mass for Olivia Coffey at 3. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Clinical Trials Ireland.

Johnny Murphy

Cahernahoon, Cummer. Removal from his home today to the Church of our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for private mass for Johnny Murphy at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.