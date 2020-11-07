Death Notices Saturday 7th November, 2020

Thomas also known as Tommy Dillon

Brackloon, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tommy Dillon will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappatagle. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery.

Jim Aherne

Avondale, Lydican, Oranmore and formerly of Ballyvolane, Cork. Mass for Jim Aherne will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in The Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway. Mass will be streamed live online on claregalway parish.ie. Private cremation to follow in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mike Hennelly

Lurgan, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will leave Ballinasloe today, to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra, for mass for Mike Hennelly at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. John’s Ward, Portiuncula Hospital.

Christine Kenny nee Kerrigan

Ballyglass, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Christine Kenny will take place today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Fohenagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Scahill

York, England and formerly of Ballinacregg, Corofin, Tuam. Mass for Mary Scahill will take place privately today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family. Mass will be streamed live online on Corofin Belclare Parish Webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.