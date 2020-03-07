Death Notices Saturday 7th March, 2020

Tom Conroy

No. 19 Woodview Terrace, Woodford and formerly of Kylenamelly, Rossmore, Woodford. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral home, Woodford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendans Church, Looscaun. Mass for Tom Conroy tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna Cemetery.

Julia Kelly nee Keena

Ave Maria, Ballyquirke, Moycullen and formerly of Cornafulla, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her residence in Ballyquirke today from 2 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for mass for Julia Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday morning, by request.

Philomena also known as Mena Byrne nee Kiely

Moyode Lodge, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawleys Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5 until 7. Remains arriving to St. Colmans Church, Craughwell for mass for Mena Byrne tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Davy Ward

87 St. Columbas Place and late of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at O’Reillys Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore this afternoon from 4.30 until rosary at 6.30. Reposing again at Burns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Davy Ward on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Bridie Stronge nee Dwyer

Loyola, Caltralea, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this afternoon from 2.30. Removal at 5.30 to St. Teresas Church, Killure. Mass for Bridie Stronge tomorrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

James also known as Jim Greaney

Gortnaboha, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Jim Greaney today at 1 in St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Niall Keaney

46 Retreat Park. Athlone. Grandson of Mary Murray, Clarinbridge. Mass for Niall Keaney today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Athlone. Funeral afterwards to Coosan cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to South Westmeath Hospice.

Fr. Seán Lyons

formerly of Abbey Duniry and Shragh, Woodford. Mass for Fr. Seán Lyons today at 12 in the Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to the church grounds.