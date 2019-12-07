Death Notices Saturday 7th December , 2019

Julia Mahon nee Raftery

Bohermore and formerly of Cahergowan, Claregalway. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St. Patricks Church, Forster Street. Mass for Julia Mahon on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Patsy Lally

Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Patsy Lally tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Eugene also known as Gene Egan

Ardilaun Road, Newcastle and formerly of Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing in Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Eugene Egan on Monday at 10. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oncology Department, UHG.

Teresa Forde nee Callanan

Dunsandle, Kiltulla, Athenry. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 3 until 5. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken, Loughrea tomorow Sunday for mass for Teresa Forde at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken local Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request.