Death Notices Saturday 6th June, 2020

Brother Clement Brady

Franciscan Brothers, Newtown, Mountbellew. Private funeral mass for Brother Clement Brady will take place in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to Butler’s Bridge Cemetery, Co. Cavan.

Annie also known as Babs Walsh nee Cahill

Rushmore Nursing Home and Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Private funeral for Babs Walsh will take place tomorrow Sunday at 1:30 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimer’s Galway branch.

Kevin Shaughnessy

Renmore Road, Renmore. Mass for Kevin Shaughnessy will take place privately, on Monday at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Private funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on MCN Media.

James also known as Jimmy Farrell

Ballycurrin, Headford and formerly of Treenagh, Moygownagh, Co. Mayo. Mass for Jimmy Farrell will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 2 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Private funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery. House private, by request. Mass will be streamed live online on Shrule Parish Facebook page and parish radio.

Gerard also known as Red Kerins

Finavarra, Burren, Co. Clare. Mass will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, New Quay. Private funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Red Kerins life will be held at a later date. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to R.N.L.I.