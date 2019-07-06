Death Notices Saturday 6th July, 2019

Joseph Rocke

Redmount Hill, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Joseph Rocke on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Doon Cemetery.

Nora Ann McDonagh nee Barrett

Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh and formerly of O’Donoghue Terrace, Woodquay. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street on Monday from 10. Removal at 11:15 to The Abbey Church, Francis Street for mass for Nora Ann McDonagh at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Kathleen Coyne nee McEnery

Hill House, Clareview, Briarhill and formerly of Ballybunion, Co. Kerry. Reposing at The Holy Family funeral home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Kathleen Coyne on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit Racecourse. House private, by request.

James Mahony

Derrybrien, Loughrea. Reposing at Mullin’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrybrien. Mass for James Mahony tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Derrybrien Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ability West.

Bernard also known as Ben Murtagh

Cregclare, Ardrahan. Reposing at his home today from 4:30 until 7:30. Arriving at St. Teresa’s Church, Labane tomorrow Sunday for mass for Ben Murtagh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Brendan Deely

Cloonahinch, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Áras Mhuire adjacent to St. Killian’s Church, New Inn today from 4. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Brendan Deely tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery.

Andy Bourne

Tristaun, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege leaving from his home this morning at 10:30 to arrive at Shannon Crematorium at 12 approximately. A service of thanksgiving will be held for Andy Bourne this evening at 5 in Holy Trinity Church, Aughrim.