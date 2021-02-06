Death Notices Saturday 6th February 2021

print

Annie McHugh nee Finnerty

Mullaghmore, Moylough. Mass for Annie McHugh will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Moylough Mountbellew Parish facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio.

John Murphy

Gortadooey, Claregalway. Removal from his home tomorrow Sunday morning to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway, for private mass for John Murphy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/claregalway and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Donations if desired to Claregalway Day Care.

Rita also known as Mary-Rita McDermott nee O’Connell

Upper Fairhill Road and Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh and Bohermore. Mass for Rita McDermott will take place privately on Tuesday at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Mass will be streamed live online on the Claddagh Parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/dominican-community-claddagh. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Nora Tierney nee Molloy

Baurnagurtheney, Glann, Oughterard. Mass for Nora Tierney will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1:30 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Glann Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary O’Connor nee Irwin

Monivea Park, Ballybane and formerly of Eyre Street. Removal from the family funeral home in Bothar Irwin on Monday at 10:45 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, for private mass for Mary O’Connor at 11, for family only. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Shiel

Lisiniskea, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Michael Shiel will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Ballinakill Derrybrien Parish facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

Paul McCarthy

Fortview, Bermingham, Tuam. Mass for Paul McCarthy will take place privately today at 2 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Civil Defence Oranmore.

Mary Josephine also known as Josie Burke

Baile Doite, Moycullen. Mass for Josie Burke will take place privately today at 12 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Fahy nee O’Neill

Ardgaineen, Corrandulla. Removal from her home today at 11:15 to St. Brendans Church, Corrandulla for private mass for Mary Fahy at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.