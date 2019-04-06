Death Notices Saturday 6th April, 2019

Conor Connolly

Gort and formerly of Galway and Killanny, Co. Monaghan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Conor Connolly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Patrick Noel Reilly

94 Cois na H-Abainn, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Patrick Noel Reilly on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Tim Griffin

Claddagh Place, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church Claddagh. Mass for Tim Griffin on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tony Sice

Boyhill, Athenry and formerly of Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Tony Sice on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Eileen Newland

Derryfadda, Ballyforan, Ballinasloe. Mass for Eileen Newland today at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.