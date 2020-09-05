Death Notices Saturday 5th September, 2020

Anna King

The Square, Clifden and formerly of Lisdoonvarna, Clare. Mass for Anna King will take place on Monday at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Omey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Clifden Hospital.

Michael Birmingham

Shanbally, Craughwell. Mass for Michael Birmingham will take place on Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Patch Kennedy

Kingsland, Athenry. Mass for Patch Kennedy will take place privately, on Monday at 11:30 in the Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, The Square, Athenry. Mass will be streamed live online on athenryparish.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Patrick also known as Paddy Dick Kelly

Monaveen, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Paddy Dick Kelly will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Peter and Pauls Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Ann Commins nee Flaherty

Rosshill, Merlin Park and formerly of Loughgeorge, Claregalway. Mass for Ann Commins will take place tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for family only. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Anne Costello nee Molloy

Lisafooka, Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Mass for Anne Costello will take place privately today at 11 in St. Andrews Church, Leitrim. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim New Cemetery.