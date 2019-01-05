Current track
Death Notices Saturday 5th January, 2019

Written by on 5 January 2019

Herb Stanley

Gort Road, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4 until 7.  Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral Loughrea for mass for Herb Stanley tomorrow Sunday at 2.30.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Tim also known as Tadhg Lyons

Kiltullagh, Athenry and formerly of Rosnalee, Banteer, Co, Cork.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church Kiltullagh.  Mass for Tim Lyons tomorrow Sunday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery.

Sean Daveron

Inchaquinn, Headford and formerly of Inishmacatreer and Renmore.  Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6.  Removal at 8.30 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran.  Mass for Sean Daveron tomorrow Sunday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

