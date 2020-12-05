Death Notices Saturday 5th December 2020

print

Paddy Burke

Kilnalappa, Dunmore. Mass for Paddy Burke will take place privately on Monday at 12 in Christ the King Church, Kiltevna, Dunmore, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Kiltevna Cemetery.

James Walsh

Breenane, Mame. Mass for James Walsh will take place privately, on Monday at 1 in the Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pake Lohan

Coraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Lisavruggy, Newbridge. In his 98th year. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell tomorrow Sunday for mass for Pake Lohan at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Walter Henry

Ballyweela, Cloghans Hill, Tuam. Removal from his home tomorrow Sunday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Carras, for private mass for Walter Henry at 9:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mary Cloherty

Cloughscoilte, Barna. Reposing at her home today from 10:30. Removal at 12:30 to the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna for mass for Mary Cloherty at 1. Mass will be streamed live online on the Barna Furbo Church facebook page and parish webcam and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery.

Thomas Murphy

The Ferry, Kilbeg, Headford. Removal from his home today to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Claran for mass for Thomas Murphy at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.