Death Notices Saturday 4th May, 2019

James also known as Jimmy O’Connell

Kingsland, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Jimmy O’Connell on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Dr. Desmond McGann

Connecticut, USA and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Ahascragh tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Desmond McGann on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Mary Kennedy nee Rabbitte

Killeeneen, Craughwell. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Kennedy on Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Roveagh. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tony also known as Springer Folan

Lus Leana, Headford Road and formerly of O’Donoghue’s Terrace, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Springer Folan on Monday at 11.30, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Evelyn Roche nee Lyons

Bridge Street, Gort and formerly of High Street, Ennis, Co. Clare. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Evelyn Roche on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Social Services.

Father Enda Lyons D.D.

Bermingham Road, Tuam and formerly of Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and Mount Oliver, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Reposing at Donnellan’s Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis this evening from 4. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Mass for Father Enda Lyons tomorrow Sunday evening at 5:30. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.)

Lawrence Barrett

Liscune, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward tomorrow Sunday for mass for Lawrence Barrett at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Portiuncula Hospital.

Mary Darcy nee Corrigan

Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Mass for Mary Darcy on Monday at 11 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass. Funeral afterwards to adjoining church yard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.