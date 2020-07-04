Death Notices Saturday 4th July, 2020

Patrick also known as Patsy Finn

St. Joseph’s Place, Ballinasloe. Funeral mass for Patsy Finn will take place privately on Monday at 1 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. House private, by request.

Patrick also known as Paukie Higgins

Carnmore, Oranmore. Reposing at his home in Carnmore Cross. Removal tomorrow Sunday to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway for mass for Paukie Higgins at 1. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.