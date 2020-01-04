Death Notices Saturday 4th January, 2020

Hilary Molloy

Tirellan Heights, Headford Road and formerly of Lower Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Hilary Molloy on Monday at 12. Private cremation to follow. House private and no flowers, by request.

Martin Keaveney

Esker, Glenamaddy and Central Park Nursing Home, Clonbern. In his 100th year. Reposing at Divillys Fineral Home, Glenamaddy tomorow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Martin Keaveney on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Peter O’Halloran

Clydagh, Moycullen. Reposing at Áiséiri, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Peter O’Halloran on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. No flowers or mass cards by request. Donations, if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Martin Fahy

Claretuam, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare. Mass for Martin Fahy on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sr. Anne Therese McAteer

Franciscan Convent, Ballinasloe and formerly of Belfast, Co. Antrim. Reposing at the Franciscan Convent Chapel, Ballinasloe today from 4.30, followed by evening prayer at 6.30. Mass for Sr. Anne Therese McAteer tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Margaret Fanning nee Quin

Belville, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at her son, Peter’s home, Belville today from 3 until 5. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea tomorrow Sunday at 10.45 for mass for Margaret Fanning at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cruechán Dubh Cemetery, Monivea.

Elizabeth also known as Lizzie Kennedy nee Slevin

Whistlebridge, Craughwell. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this afternoon from 4. Removal at 5.30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Lizzie Kennedy tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry.

George Bradley

Wallscourt, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Kilrickle. Mass for George Bradley tomorrow Sunday at 1. Private cremation to follow. House private tomorrow Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

Maisie Coen nee Greaney

Garra, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colmans Room adjoining St. Colmans Church, Corofin this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to her home. Mass for Maisie Coen tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.