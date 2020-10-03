Death Notices Saturday 3rd October, 2020

Maureen Greaney nee Scully

Clonboo, Corrandulla. In her 90th year. Mass for Maureen Greaney will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Cecil O’Brien

Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill and formerly of Limerick. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6, for family and relatives. Removal on Monday to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, for private mass for Cecil O’Brien at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery.

Dan Naughton

Togher, Ballinasloe, and formerly of Turrock, Dysart, Co. Roscommon. Mass for Dan Naughton will take place privately, on Monday at 11:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Dysart, for family and close friends only. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery.

Mary Lynott nee Heverin

Cortoon Road, Tuam. Mass for Mary Lynott will take place today at 2:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon for family and friends. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.