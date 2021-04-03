Death Notices Saturday 3rd April 2021

print

Patrick also known as Paddy Keaveney

Kiltullagh, Glenamaddy. Mass for Paddy Keaveney will take place privately on Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass will be streamed live online on the Alan Hunt Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Shane Donnellan

Kill, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Mass for Shane Donnellan will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Center/St-Augustines-Church-Clontuskert-119352629937523/ and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Haverty

Meelick Beg, Lavally, Tuam. Liturgy service for Paddy Haverty will take place privately today at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Clonberne, for family only. Liturgy service will be streamed live online on http://www.filmcompanyofireland.com/patrickhavertyfuneralmass. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Western Alzheimers.