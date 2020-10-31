Death Notices Saturday 31st October, 2020

Patrick also known as Paddy Caulfield

Poolboy and Harbour Road, Ballinasloe and formerly of London. Mass for Paddy Caulfield will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Hogarty

Killnahornia, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Willie Hogarty will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

David Stapleton

Ballybane Road. Mass for David Stapleton will take place tomorrow Sunday at 11 in the Holy Family Church, Mervue. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

James Greaney

Maghera More, Oughterard and formerly of Glenanena, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for James Greaney will take place today at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery, Corofin.

Kathleen Golden nee Mulvihill

Pollyaneyster, Williamstown. Mass for Kathleen Golden will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 in St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. House private, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Vincent Gilmore

Woodlands Green, Renmore and formerly of St. Mary’s Avenue, Taylor’s Hill. Mass for Vincent Gilmore will take place privately today at 11 in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on Renmore Parish Galway Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.