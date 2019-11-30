Death Notices Saturday 30th November, 2019

Mary O’Halloran

Tirellan Heights, Headford Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Mary O’Halloran on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Maud Keane nee Kerrigan

Maam West and formerly of Leenane. Reposing at Walshes Funeral Home, Oughterrard tomorrow Sunday from 4.30 until 6. Mass for Keane Maud on Monday at 11 in The Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Oughterrard Church Restoration Fund.

Teresa Hardiman nee Kelly

Gortnagppa, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe and formerly of Clonfert. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor today from 4 until 7. Mass for Teresa Hardiman tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Brendans Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.

Eileen O’Shaughnessy

South Circular Road, Dublin. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to St. Teresas Church, Labane. Mass for Eileen O’Shaughnessy tomorrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Ann Donoghue nee Costello

3 Renmore Cresent, Renmore. Reposing at Aras Naofa, Renmore this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Ann Donoghue tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Oliver Plunketts Church, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to Killtullagh Cemetery, Athenry. House private tomorrow Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.