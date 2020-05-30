Death Notices Saturday 30th May, 2020

Nicholas Hawese

Gortaclare, Bell Harbour, Co.Clare. In his 93rd year. Mass for Nicholas Hawese will take place privately in Newquay church. Private funeral afterwards to the grounds of the Abbey.

Ciarán Glynn

Carrantrilla, Dunmore. A mass will be offered for Ciarán Glynn and will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 2.30 in The Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Private funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio or live stream online on dunmoreparish.com. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Kathleen Burke nee Connelly

Chapel Road, Kilconly. A mass will be offered for Kathleen Burke and will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12.30 in St. Conleths Church, Kilconly. Private funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast on parish radio. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tom Kavanagh

Cutteenty, Annaghdown. Mass for Tom Kavanagh will take place privately, today in St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown for family only. Private funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

John also known as Jack Fahey

Rathbane, Ardrahan. Mass will take place privately today in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on ardrahankilchreest.com at 12. Memorial mass in celebration of Jack Faheys life will be held at a later date.