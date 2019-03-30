Death Notices Saturday 30th March, 2019

Donald Greenwood

formerly of Rochdale, Manchester and Derryhiney, Portumna and late of Portumna Retirement Village. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Sunday from 5.30 until 7. Private cremation to follow.

Jimmy Horan

Cluainín, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore and Fairhill, Claddagh. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Jimmy Horan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Rafferty

Corbally Beg, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal on Monday to St. Brendan’s Church, )Mullagh. Mass for John Rafferty on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.

Agnes Costello nee Broderick

Cloncona, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Agnes Costello tomorrow Sunday at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Billy Kilroy

Clonkell, Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Mass for Billy Kilroy today at 12 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society and Galway Hospice.

Maureen Owens

St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea. Mass for Maureen Owens today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.