Death Notices Saturday 30th January 2021

Maura Collins

Knockatee, Dunmore and formerly of Lissananny, Kilconly. Mass for Maura Collins will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 11:30 in the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass will be streamed live online on dunmoreparish.com and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

Rita Tyrell nee Duffy

Palmyra Park and formerly of Mervue. Mass for Rita Tyrell will take place this morning at 11 in St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass will be streamed live online. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Anne also known as Annie McCullagh nee Dooley

Tulla Road, Lifford, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Ballyglunin and Manchester. Mass for Annie McCullagh will take place privately today at 2:30 in St. Josephs Church, Ennis. Mass will be streamed live online on St. Josephs Church Webcam. Funeral afterwards to Drumcliffe Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Anam Cara Bereaved Parents Association.