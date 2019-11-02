Death Notices Saturday 2nd November, 2019

Philomena Casey nee Garvey

Perssepark, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Philomena Casey tomorrow Sunday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Bridie O’Rourke

The Glebe, Clonfert. Reposing at Our Lady of Clonfert Church this evening from 5, followed by prayers at 7. Mass for Bridie O’Rourke tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Sr. Mary Patrick Callanan

Sisters of Charity Nevers, Loughlinstown, Dublin and formerly of Woodford, Galway. Reposing at Quinns of Glasthule tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 5. Removal on Monday to St. Columbanas Church, Loughlinstown, Dublin for mass for Sr Mary Patrick at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Billy Quinn

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and formerly of London. Mass for Billy Quinn today at 2 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Tom Fahey

Moyleen, Loughrea. Mass for Tom Fahey today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Intensive Care Unit, UHG.