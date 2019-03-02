Death Notices Saturday 2nd March, 2019

Rose Hanney

Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Killimor Church. Mass for Rose Hanney on Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Tom Comer

Old Chapel, Oughterard and formerly of Greenwood, Bekan, Ballyhaunis. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Mass for Tom Comer on Monday at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Micheál Ó’Conaill

Bochúna, Spiddal and formerly of Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Micheál Ó’Conaill tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 in Knock Church. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sally Kelly nee Carr

Harbour Road, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Sally Kelly tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Gertrude also known as Gertie Flaherty nee Kelly

Tone Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Gertie Flaherty on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Anne Kilcar

Liss, Kylebrack and Tullahill, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Ann Kilcar tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery.

William also known as Billy Fahy

Greyford, Kiltullagh, Athenry. In his 97th year. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to Kiltullagh Church. Mass for Billy Fahy tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Teresa Murray

Ardaslough, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Teresa Murray tomorrow Sunday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Creggs Road, Glenamaddy.

Rita Lee nee Walsh

Corrib View, Oughterard. Mass for Rita Lee today at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Ann Feeney

Kiltullagh, Glenamaddy. Mass for Ann Feeney today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Creggs Road Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care or Galway Hospice Foundation.

Eamon Harte

Woodford. Mass for Eamon Harte today at 1 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Doyle nee Killalea

Wallscourt, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Mass for Bridget Doyle today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle . Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Peggy Tully nee Walsh

Polnabanny, Craughwell. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell today for mass for Peggy Tully at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas’s Ward and Palliative Care Team, UHG.