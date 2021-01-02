Death Notices Saturday 2nd January 2021

print

Vera Costello nee Forde

High Street, Nutgrove, Tynagh, Loughrea and formerly of Crumpsall, Manchester and St. Brendan’s CNU, Loughrea. Mass for Vera Costello will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Tynagh Killeen facebook page.

Joseph also known as Joe McCarthy

Glenanail, Tuam Road and formerly of Carrowmore, Cree, Co. Clare. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday at 10:30 and will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar, for mass for Joe McCarthy at 11. Mass will be streamed live online and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Anne Collins nee Duddy

formerly of Shrule Road, Headford, Caltra, Belclare and No.1 Old Racecourse, Tuam. Mass for Anne Collins will take place privately today at 2 in St. Marys Cathedral, Tuam. Committal in Shannon Crematorium at 4. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.