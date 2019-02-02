Death Notices Saturday 2nd February, 2019

Liam Quirke

Renmore, Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, on Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Liam Quirke on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Ward, University Hospital Galway.

Seamus Purcell

Ballybane and formerly of Rosmuc. Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Seamus Purcell on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Annaghvane Cemetery, Bealadangan, Connemara.

Sheila Kane nee Fahy

Ballinamona Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Cathedral of the Assumption , Tuam. Mass for Sheila Kane on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Margaret Cahill

Lakefield, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Margaret Cahill tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Nellie Power nee Fahy

Maghermore, Kilimor, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cartymore, Athenry. Reposing at the Holy Family Nursing Home, Kilimor today from 4.30 to 6.30. Removal afterwards to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilimor. Mass for Nellie Power tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Molloy

Lorrha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Duniry. Mass for Philomena Molloy this morning at 11 in St. Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.