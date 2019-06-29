Death Notices Saturday 29th June, 2019

Tess Costello nee McGagh

Belmont, Milltown. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 8. Removal on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown for mass for Tess Costello at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgervin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Fr. Keaney Missions Fund.

Anne Bernadette Cruise nee Murray

Ardnaglug, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church. Mass for Anne Bernadette Cruise on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Taughmaconnell Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Charlie Cleary

Glenbaun, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, tomorrow Sunday from 6.30. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Charlie Cleary on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinrobe Cemetery, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

Teresa Gilchrist nee Mitchell

Ranmore, Killimor, Ballinasloe and formerly of Ballinasmall, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre Killimor this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Teresa Gilchrist tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterward’s to Killimor cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Matthew Forde

Liskeavy, Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown for mass for Matthew Forde at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, Donations, if desired, to Kathleen Morris’s volunteer work with Mellon Educate.

Ina Treacy

Cappa-Sale, Portumna. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna, for mass for Ina Treacy today at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna.

Kathleen Turley nee O’Hara

Galway Road, Tuam and formerly of Aclare, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Kathleen Turley on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnoise, Co. Offaly.

Ena Coen nee Heffernan

Gilmartin’s Pharmacy, Bridge Street, Gort and Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Mass for Ena Coen today at 11 in Our Lady’s Nativity Church, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Gort today for prayers at 3:30. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s cemetery, Gort. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.