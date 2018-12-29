Death Notices Saturday 29th December, 2018

Phil Devlin nee Monaghan

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Phil Devlin on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Julie Farragher

Ballymara, Milltown and late of Melrose, Nenagh, Tipperary. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to her home, Ballymara. Mass for Julie Farragher on Monday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday and Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Millford Hospice, Limerick.

Brendan O’Brien

Two Mile Ditch, Castlegar and formerly of Prospect Hill. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Brendan O’Brien on Monday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Mary also known as Mae Mannion nee O’Brien

Ballinastack, Glenamaddy and formerly of Monard, Turloughmore. Reposing at Glenamaddy Community Centre this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Mae Mannion tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery Glenamaddy. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and Galway Hospice.

Mary Sweeney

Mespil, Dublin 4 and formerly of Athenry. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday at 12.45 for mass for Mary Sweeney at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Edward McKiernan

Claremount, Oughterard and formerly of Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Mass for Edward McKiernan this morning at 10.30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association.

Sean Kennedy

Cloughoola, Peterswell. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening since 5. Removal at 6 to St. Thomas Church, Peterswell. Mass for Sean Kennedy tomo rrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.