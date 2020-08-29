Death Notices Saturday 29th August, 2020

Kathleen Charleton nee Prendergast

Moneymore East, Oranmore. Mass for Kathleen Charleton will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Colin Hanniffy

Ballinacourty Hill, Maree, Oranmore. Reposing privately at his home today, for family and friends only. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Joseph’s Church, Maree, for mass for Colin Hanniffy at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Pieta House.

Thomas also known as Tommie Kelly

Moycullen Nursing Home, Monksfield, Salthill, and formerly of Carragh Hill and Glenamaddy. Mass for Tommie Kelly will take place tomorrow Saturday at 1 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Salthill Parish webcam.