Death Notices Saturday 28th September, 2019

Mcdara Mullin

Killronan, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at his residence in Creigmór this evening from 8 until 10. Reposing again at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 12. Removal at 8 to Killronan Church. Mass for Mcdara Mullin on Monday at 12 Cilléinne Cemetery.

Declan Kavanagh

Tonemace, Annaghdown. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Removal from his home on Monday to Shannon Crematorium for service for Declan Kavanagh at 2:30. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tony Luff

Crowe Street, Gort and formerly of Clarinbridge and Peterswell. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Sunday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Tony Luff on Monday at 11pm. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery, Kilbeacanty.

Peter Farrell

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Peter Farrell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Geoffrey Hutton

Caheravoley, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Barna. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 5. Removal on Monday to the Presbyterian Methodist Church, Victoria Place to arrive for service for Geoffrey Hutton at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Kelleher Folan

Caiseal Cam, Roscam. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue, tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Bridie Kelleher Folan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Jimmy Duggan

Baranna, Corrandulla and formerly of Kilgill, Claregalway. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 6. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church Annaghdown for mass for Jimmy Duggan tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to C.O.P.D Galway.

Seamus Skehill

Killaghmore, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this evening from 5 until 6.30. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Micahel’s Church, Cappataggle for mass for Seamus Skehill tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery.

Vincent also known as Vinnie Kearns

Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for mass for Vinnie Kearns at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tommy O’Dea

Mountain South, Athenry. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday for mass for Tommy O’Dea at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Margaret Mitchell nee Duffy

Ballydavid, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday from her home to Church of the Assumption, Athenry, to arrive for mass for Margaret Mitchell at 2.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. House private tomorrow Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael Power

Circular Road, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe, for mass for Michael Power today at 12. Private cremation to follow. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to local charities.