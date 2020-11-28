Death Notices Saturday 28th November 2020

print

Roisín Hayes nee Moylan

Kinvara and Co. Limerick. Mass for Roisín Hayes will take place privately on Tuesday in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Children’s Grief Centre, Limerick.

Margaret also known as Maggie Hession nee Quinn

Gortbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing privately at her home tomorrow Sunday evening. Mass for Maggie Hession will take place privately, on Monday at 2 in St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Home Care Team, Galway Hospice.

Mary Julia O’Loughlin nee Heneghan

Cummer, Tuam. Mass for Mary Julia O’Loughlin will take place privately, on Monday at 11 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and will be broadcast on the parish radio

Amelia Kelly nee Joyce

Beagh, Brownsgrove, Tuam and formerly of The Parks, Mounterown, Leenane. Removal from her home on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon, for private mass for Amelia Kelly at 12, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.

Patrick Fogarty

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Removal from his residence tomorrow Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Skehana, for private mass for Patrick Fogarty at 12. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Menlough. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Dillon nee Hanrahan

Drineyre, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Dillon will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer Cemetery.

Baby Sibby Mai McNamara

Balrobuck Beg, Corrandulla and Achill Island, Co. Mayo. Leaving her home in Corrandulla tomorrow Sunday at 10, to arrive at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Dookinella, Achill Island. Mass for Baby Sibby Mai McNamara will take place privately at 1:30, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Slievemore Cemetery.

Mary Teresa Cremin also known as Teresa Gavin

Race Park, Headford, Tirellan and Brosna, Co. Kerry. Removal from her home tomorrow Sunday to the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, for private mass for Teresa Cremin at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on the Caherlistrane GAA Facebook page. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

James also known as Jimmy Power

Looscaun, Woodford. Reposing privately at his home this afternoon. Mass for Jimmy Power will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery.