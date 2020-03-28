Death Notices Saturday 28th March, 2020

Michael (Mikey) Whyte

Ochilmore, Lawrencetown, Ballinalsoe. Private funeral to take place. A memorial mass for Mikey Whyte will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Galway Hospice.

Lucy Naughton nee Roche

Garbally Drive, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place. A memorial mass in celebration of Lucy Naughton’s life will be held at a later date.

Raymond Cloherty

Bowling Green. Private funeral will take place on Monday. A memorial mass for Raymond Cloherty will be held at a later date.

Ann Marie (Nan) Hardiman nee Rohan

Cross Street, Athenry and formerly of Clough, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Private family funeral will take place. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery, Newcastle. A memorial mass for Nan Hardiman will be held at a later date.