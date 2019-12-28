Death Notices Saturday 28th December , 2019

Sean Jordan

Coogan Park, Newcastle and formerly of Claddagh Place. Reposing in St. Pio’s Room in The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Sean Jordan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Joseph McCormick

Cahercrea West, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street today from 4 until 6. Mass for Michael Joseph McCormick tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday and family flowers only, by request.

John Nevin

Ballylogue, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Reposing in the centre of the grounds of Killoran Church today from 4 until 7. Mass for John Nevin tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilalaghton Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research.

Pat Lane

Annally House, Newtown, Kilcolgan. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church today from 3 until 5. Mass for Pat Lane tomorrow Sunday at 1.30 in the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret also known as Rita O’Brien nee Muldoon

Gortnamona. Removal from her home today to arrive at St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel for mass for Rita O’Brien at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Mary Ridge

Coismegmore, Furbo and formerly of Dóirechoill, Costello, Connemara. Mass for Mary Ridge today at 11 in Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Inverin.