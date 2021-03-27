Death Notices Saturday 27th March 2021

print

Noreen Brogan nee Condon

Dublin Road, Tuam. Mass for Noreen Brogan will take place privately on Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Tuam. Mass will be streamed live online on brightblueproductions.ie. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nancy Donohoe nee Morgan

Lake Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Monday for private mass for Nancy Donohoe at 12 for family only. Mass will be streamed live online on loughreacathedral.ie. Funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Foundation.

Patrick also known as PJ Linnane

Chessy, Ardrahan. Mass for PJ Linnane will take place privately tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass will be streamed live online on www.ardrahankilchreest.com. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations in lieu of flowers to Professor Kerin Research, Galway.

Sr. Carmel Treacy

Knock, and formerly of Killavoher, Dunmore. Removal from the Marian Funeral Home, Knock tomorrow Sunday at 12:30 to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Knock for private mass for Sr. Carmel Treacy at 1 for family only. Mass will be streamed live online onhttp://www.facebook.com/murphyobrienfuneraldirectors or on www.knockshrine.ie/live. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Pádraig Ó hAoláin also known as Paddy Hyland

Knocknacara and formerly of Furbo and Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Funeral cortege will arrive at Réalt na Mara church, Furbo on Monday for private mass for Pádraig Ó hAoláin at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on the Réalt na Mara church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Réilt na Mara cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí or the Galway Hospice

Ann Canavan nee Lynch

Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin and formerly of Upper Annaugh, Clonmany, Donegal. Mass for Ann Canavan will take place tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bernadette also known as Bernie Griffin nee Pryle

Killuppaun, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Skryne, Meath. Mass for Bernie Griffin will take place today at 1 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.