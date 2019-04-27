Death Notices Saturday 27th April, 2019

Keith Kelly

23 Lambert Court, Athenry and formerly of Tallaght and Ballyfermot, Dublin. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal on Monday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry to arrive at 12.45 for mass for Keith Kelly at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dympna Kelly nee Ward

Eden Park, Loughrea and formerly of Mountmellick, Co. Laois. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Dympna Kelly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount-pleasant Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Karin Lund

New Inn, Ballinasloe. A celebration of Karin’s life will take place in Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday evening from 5 until 6:30. Cremation on Monday at 3:30 in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Galway Mental Health Association.

Ann Kirby nee Collins

Corrib Drive, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Gurteeny, Woodford. Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Shannon this evening from 6 until 7:30. Arriving tomorrow Sunday to Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon for mass for Ann Kirby at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Illaumamanagh Cemetery, Shannon. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Cancer Drivers.

Martin Rourke

Alleykeolaun, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at the family home in Alleykeolaun today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill tomorrow Sunday morning for mass for Martin Rourke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill local cemetery.

Christina also known as Chris Daly nee McNamara

Lissaleen, Kilconly, Tuam and formerly of Coolaughbaun, Hollymount. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Chris Daly tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.