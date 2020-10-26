Death Notices Monday 26th October, 2020

Maureen Lyons

Killeen, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe. In her 92nd Year. Mass for Maureen Lyons will take place privately, on Wednesday at 1 in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Funeral afterwards to Killcorban Cemetery. Memorial mass in celebration of Maureen’s life will be held at a later date.

Des Lynch

Abbey, Loughrea. Mass for Des Lynch will take place privately, on Wednesday at 12 in The Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery. Mass will be broadcast live on the local parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Billy Murphy

Crosse, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Mass for Billy Murphy will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell, for family only. Cremation to follow. House private, by request.

Ciara Mary Donnelly

Ballinlass, Ballinamore Bridge. Funeral cortege will leave Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar tomorrow Tuesday, via her residence to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar for private mass for Ciara Mary Donnelly at 11, for family and close friends only. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery.

Sally Mullin

Lower Sky Road, Clifden. Mass for Sally Mullin will take place privately, tomorrow Tuesday at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West.

Tony Noone

Glenburren Park and formerly of Killimordaly. Funeral arrangements private.

George Fennell

Dr. Mannix Road, Salthill and formerly of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. Mass for George Fennell will take place privately, today at 12:30 in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass will be streamed live online on the Salthill Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Marian Greene nee McGuire

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore and formerly of Mountdelvin. Mass for Marian Greene will take place privately, today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.