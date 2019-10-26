Death Notices Saturday 26th October, 2019

Mary Staunton

Kylemore, Lawrencetown. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Marys Church, Lawrencetown for mass for Mary Staunton on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Oncology Department, Portiuncla. People attending the funeral tomorrow Sunday are advised to use shuttle bus service from Lawrencetown village.

Anthony Cooney

Drimakeary, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Marys Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Sunday from 5, followed by prayers at 7. Mass for Anthony Cooney on Monday at 12 in St. Josephs Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. House private Monday morning. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kieran Rocke

St. Kierans Park, Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6 and Monday from 3 until 6. Removal on Tuesday to St. Ciarans Church, Shannonbridge for mass for Kieran Rocke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnois Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request.

Pierce Martyn

Kiltevna, Dunmore. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday morning to Christ the King Church, Kiltevna for mass for Pierce Martyn at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request.