Death Notices Saturday 26th January, 2019.

Mairead McGuire nee Cogavin

87 Threadneedle Road, Salthill and formerly of Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Removal on Monday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Mairead McGuire at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Annie Healy nee Walsh

Liscaninane, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Annie Healy on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Brendan O’Connor

Rockforest, Tubber, Co. Clare. Reposing at All Saints Church, Boston tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Brendan O’Connor on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltackey Cemetery. House private, by request.

Vincent Harte

Doon, Tubber, Co. Clare. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Ballinruan Church. Mass for Vincent Harte tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Shanaglish Cemetery.

Mary O’Mahony nee Goggins

Dowagh, Cross, Co. Mayo and formerly of Fahy, Westport. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Cross. Mass for Mary O’Mahony on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery. House private, by request.

Donal Kelly

Tryhill, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Donal Kelly this morning at 11 in Toghergar Church. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick also known as Pat O’Shea

Corrolough, Williamstown and formerly of Gurraneredmond, Donoughmore, Co. Cork. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown. Mass for Pat O’Shea tomorrow Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private, by request.