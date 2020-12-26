Death Notices Saturday 26th December 2020

print

Christy Burke

Togher, Tuam. Mass will take place privately at 12 on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin, for family only. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care UHG.

Mona Fahey nee Glynn

Riverwalk, Gort and formerly of Russane, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Mona Fahey will take place privately, on Monday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty, for family only. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Evelyn Heavey nee Power

Newcastle and formerly of Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Funeral will take place privately on Monday in Rahoon Cemetery at 12. Memorial mass in celebration of Evelyn Heavey’s life will be held at a later date. House private, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Healy

Coxtown, Ardrahan and formerly of Derrybrien. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Labane, on Monday for private mass for Tom Healy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Derrybrien Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online an ardrahan-kilchreest.com

Bartley Maher

Slí Burca, Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra and formerly of West Village, Inis Méain. Removal tomorrow Sunday at 10:30 to Connemara Airport for flight to Inis Méain. Mass for Bartley Maher will take place at 12:30 in Séipéil Eoin agus Naomh Mhuire gan Smál, Inis Méain. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.